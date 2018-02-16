Nikolas Cruz Practiced Shooting While Wearing 'Make America Grea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nikolas Cruz Practiced Shooting While Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat, Video Shows

Updated: Feb 16, 2018 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.