Couple Who Took In Nikolas Cruz Say Accused Florida Shooter Told Them He Was Sorry

The husband and wife who took in suspected Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz when he needed a place to live have spoken out.
Art connoisseurs are on the lookout after a rare, signed Pablo Picasso print was stolen from the lobby of a Wisconsin appraiser’s office.
A 29-year-old man missing for nearly a week may have called for help before he vanished without a trace, his family said.
A newly opened building in Pyeongchang sits in stark contrast to the bright white snow of the Olympic slopes.
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency in the U.K. has released footage of a dramatic rescue that took place last week after two young men became stranded in icy seas.
Among the heroes to emerge from the Florida school shooting horror is 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who local officials say was shot five times while helping save 20 of his fellow students.
A North Carolina mom and dad were able to record the last time their 8-year-old daughter, who suffers from “childhood Alzheimer’s,” said “I love you.”