Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.
U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu took a hard fall during the women’s short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after she failed to repeat her impressive triple axel jump.
Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards where the mother-to-be looked simply radiant.
Rihanna turned 30 on Tuesday, and the pop superstar commemorated her milestone birthday by showing her mom some love with a heartwarming message of gratitude.
Harvey Fierstein literally carried a heavy metal sign through Times Square in celebration of his play, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, heading to Broadway this fall, to the same theater it premiered more than 35 years ago.
Two years since she lost her husband, René Angélil, Celine Dion has shared how much Angélil suffered during his final years of life, and the relief that came with his passing.