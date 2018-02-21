|Email Amanda
“You are the ones making a difference, I’m just privileged to tell your stories.”
Finding stories that really matter to San Diegans is what keeps Amanda Shotsky heading to work in the dark ... long before dawn, as a member of the News 8 morning reporting team.
Growing up in Connecticut, Amanda is no stranger to America’s Finest City. She earned a B.A. in journalism from San Diego State University and comes to News 8 from XETV CW6, where she served as general assignment reporter for five years, capturing the San Diego Press Club award for her coverage of the devastating shooting of a Virginia news crew. Previously, Amanda handled general assignment reporting duties at KKCO NBC 11 News in Grand Junction, Colorado.
When she’s not working, Amanda enjoys spending time with her husband and two kids (three, if you include the dog). She feels fortunate to call San Diego home and considers trips to the beach a form of therapy. She’s also a marathon runner and loves cooking, traveling and volunteering.
Please feel free to message her or send story ideas to ashotsky@kfmb.com or @amandashotsky
