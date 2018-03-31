Progress report on proposed border wall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Construction on the border wall is set to begin in San Diego, and on Friday Customs and Border Protection officials held a meeting to clarify exactly what is going on with the wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Speaking in Ohio earlier this week, President Trump boasted that building a new wall between the United States and Mexico was underway.

Trump tweeted pictures taken in Calexico with the caption, “Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our southern border wall.”

However, the images in the president’s tweet were not of a new wall, which has yet to be approved by Congress.

Instead, the project the president tweeted pictures of is replacement work on an existing two-mile barrier along the border – part of a project begun back in 2009.

Calexico’s Mayor, Maritza Hurtado, said she wanted to set the record straight.

“Calexico, California is not the beginning of a wall project for the Trump Administration. It is completely different,” she said.

The director or International Affairs for Mexicali on the other side of the border was blunter.

“We knew that it was a lie.”

So far, Congress has approved $1.6 billion for border wall construction this year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner said the money will provide for about 100-miles of new and replacement wall.

“In San Diego, we're looking at 14-miles of new border wall - getting rid of old, dilapidated landing mats in favor of a steel bollard wall. We're also replacing 14 miles of secondary barrier in San Diego,” said Ronald Vitello.

It is far less than the $25 billion President Trump wanted, but he insisted progress is being made.

As for footing the bill for the new wall, President Trump had originally said that Mexico would be responsible. Earlier this week, though, he suggested through anther tweet that the Pentagon pay the estimated $25 billion, but the White House offered no further details.