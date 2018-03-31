Mountain lion sighting on road in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Residents in one East county neighborhood are on high alert after a mountain lion sighting, and it was all caught on camera.

Mike Johanning was driving home from dinner around 11:30 Thursday night in San Carlos when he got quite the surprise.

San Diego Wildlife Center Director, Trish Jackman believes it was a juvenile mountain lion that darted in from of his vehicle.

Johanning says at first he thought it was a coyote, and knew it wasn't your neighborhood kitty cat.

Johanning posted his dashcam video on social media and it has been a hit.

We showed the video to Cowles mountain hikers and their reaction seemed to be unanimous.

There are warning signs to keep dogs safe and to watch out for rattlesnakes but nothing for these big cats.

A week ago a northeastern Los Angeles neighborhood went on lockdown when a mountain lion was spotted leaping over fences and sheds, and peering into windows.

Johanning reported the mountain lion sighting to police and wants neighbors and hikers to be on alert.

