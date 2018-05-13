3 dead in plane crash near Volcan Mountain

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Officials on Sunday confirmed that three people died in a plane crash that started a wildfire near Volcan Mountain.

For days, CalFire crews battled the fire and on Sunday morning they got it completely contained, which allowed search-and-rescue crews a chance to access the scene.

Sheriff's deputies said the 12-acre blaze was sparked by the plane crash late Thursday.

Crews worked on the mountainside with 60- to 70-degree grade.

Low clouds also prevented helicopters and airplanes from flying in crews or fire retardant.

By Sunday, CalFire said it was 100 percent contained and safe enough for deputies along with federal investigators to make the arduous, hours-long trek to the wreckage.

"We located the remains of three victims there," said San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam. "Unfortunately, the only way to get those victims out is by helicopter. And sheriff's Astrea went up there this afternoon and was unable to fly into that canyon because of high winds that still exist there."

CalFire says there is a large debris field at about a 5,000-foot elevation.

A source close to the investigation tells News 8 the plane's tail number is registered to Scandanavian Aviation Academy at Gillespie Field.

Back in 2013, the same twin-engine Beechcraft Duchess airplane's nose wheel collapsed while landing at Gillespie Field.

No one was injured back then.

"NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] was not able to make it into the canyon," said Rylaarsdam. "So, we have no confirmation whether this is the missing plane from Gillespie Field."

An SAA representative declined an on-camera interview with News 8 saying they are waiting for confirmation from the FAA

"Our primary goal and mission is to get those victims off the mountain for a variety reasons," said Rylaarsdam. "We need to identify them... And for the families we want to get those victims off the mountain and back down here."

