Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Goes Full Royalty in Hilarious Clip From the Royal Wedding Day

Alexis Ohanian has already embraced his new regal lifestyle!

After attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding with his wife, Serena Williams, on Saturday, Ohanian took to Twitter on Monday to share a funny video.

“Typical morning at the Ohanian Estate,” he captioned the clip, which was taken the day of the nuptials.

In the video, the Reddit co-founder adopts a posh British accent, declaring, “You can call me Lord Ohanian from now on.”

He then cuts to himself getting ready as Williams’ hands are seen giving him some last-minute touch ups. “This is how I wake up every morning on the Ohanian Estate,” he joked.

When Williams started poking him in the face, he added, “Oh, you must be new here. That’s Lady Williams.”

Typical morning at the Ohanian Estate. pic.twitter.com/PsJccClnKY

Not only did the couple attend the historic service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, but they also attended the glam reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For the second occasion, Williams donned a stunning Valentino gown with a black sleeveless bodice and a printed over-sized yellow, red and white floral skirt.

Underneath, Williams went secretly casual, rocking sneakers with her look. She showed off her kicks in an Instagram video, writing, “Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown. These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min. I told him to be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena.”

­ Williams and Ohanian were just a few of the A-list celebrities to attend the royal wedding. Other stars included George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, and several members of the cast of Suits. For more from Harry and Meghan's big day, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Amazing Royal Wedding Reception Looks

Serena Williams Arrives to Support Pal Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

Serena Williams Reveals Why Her Dad Dropped Out of Walking Her Down the Aisle One Hour Before Wedding