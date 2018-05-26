Putin complains that probe around Trump hurting U.S.-Russian relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on May 25, 2018 in St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that investigations swirling around President Trump are interfering with improved relations with Moscow, noting he has had little contact with the U.S. president.

"We are hostages to this internal strife in the United States,' Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg. "I hope that it will end some day and the objective need for the development of Russian-American relationships will prevail.'

In wide-ranging remarks to reporters and during the televised conference, Putin also said he would step down from his post in 2024, adhering to the Russian constitution ban on anyone serving two consecutive presidential terms.

That pledge, however, does not necessarily mean Putin will retire. In 2008, he stepped down after two consecutive terms to become prime minister, then returned in 2012 to the presidency. He was re-elected in March to a six-year term through 2024.

At the forum, attended by such world leaders as French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Russian president bemoaned the state of relations with America, criticized U.S. sanctions against Russia and slammed Trump's decision to withdrawal from an international nuclear agreement with Iran.

Noting that an international watchdog agency has confirmed that Tehran was abiding by the agreement over its nuclear program, Putin asked: "What should it be punished for, then?'

The move by Trump to pull out of the deal has also strained relations between Washington and Europe.

"If international agreements are revised every four years it would offer zero horizon for planning,' Putin said. "It will create the atmosphere of nervousness and lack of trust.'

The Russian president also criticized the imposition of Western sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. In addition, the U.S. has applied sanctions in response to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Putin bemoaned the "chaotic" situation of economic punishment and said the "sanctions baton" is being used more often in the world, and not just toward Moscow.

"The situation in the world is such that it is as though everyone is playing football, but at the same time, they are applying judo rules to it [the match]," he said. "So, we end up with this interesting game, it's neither football, nor judo. It's just chaos."

The ever-confident Russian leader also took an opportunity to chide Macron over Europe's rift with Trump regarding Iran.

A smiling Putin said in the exchange with the French president that Russia could help protect Europe if its dispute with the U.S. widens.

"Don't you worry, we will help ensure your security,' Putin promised.

Macron responded on a serious note that France and its allies could stand for themselves.

Contributing: Associated Press