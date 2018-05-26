Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Merged Their Cultures in This Sweet Way at the Royal Wedding Reception

The royal wedding really was about two cultures coming together.

While the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" in a televised wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, many details about the pair's evening wedding reception have not been available to the public. Now, Meghan's pal, Janina Gavankar, is opening up about the exclusive affair -- and the sweet way it paid tribute to the bride and groom's different backgrounds.

In an interview with Town & Country, Gavankar, who was seen arriving to the wedding last weekend with Meghan's other friends, Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra, revealed that each table at the reception was named after a food that is said differently in America and the U.K.

"Potato, potato, tomato, tomato, oregano, oregano,” Gavankar shared, listing several examples. “It was so sweet. There were so many nods to the beautiful mashup of two cultures.”

And though they let loose at the reception, Gavankar said guests at the ceremony tried to be on their very best behavior.

“One thing that made many of us giggle was that we could hear the wonderful people outside,” she said. “When the vows were happening, they would cheer, and we could hear them. It was a very quiet chapel. We all followed the Queen’s lead.”

"But we could hear everyone cheer and it was so heartwarming. Really, it filled our hearts," she added.

Six hundred guests were invited to Meghan and Harry's ceremony, while thousands more gathered in Windsor to celebrate the couple. To Gavankar, however, the affair felt "quite small."



"There were only a few of us in there,” Gavankar said, referring to the chapel’s quire, where members of the royal family and several Hollywood A-listers were seated.

“So in many ways, it felt like a small wedding. If you were in the chapel, it felt like a small wedding because we didn’t see Meghan’s massive walk up the church aisle that preceded the [quire],” she said. "It felt like we were just right there with her, with both of them."

See more on Meghan and Harry's big day in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Have a 'Chapel of Love' Singalong While En Route to Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Gets Her Own Coat of Arms, Breaks Royal Traditions Yet Again

Royal Wedding Roundup: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Charming as Ever as Newlyweds