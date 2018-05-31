Mike Martz named head coach of San Diego Alliance of American Football league team

As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
A threat from a former Torrey Pines High School student that projected the use of weapons prompted school officials to cancel classes and close the Del Mar Heights-area campus Thursday, the school's principal said.
An ongoing construction project outside of Westview High School has been causing a traffic nightmare, but crews are making progress.
After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight in a three-vehicle crash at an El Cajon intersection just off Interstate 8.
Cool temperatures Thursday as a weak low approaches. Drizzle possible throughout the county as the marine layer deepens.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.
