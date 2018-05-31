Lady the spunky senior puppy just looking for love - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lady the spunky senior puppy just looking for love

Name: Lady 
Age: 13 years old 
Gender: Female 
Breed: Miniature Schnauzer 
ID #: 274839
Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived)


Lady is a 13-year-old purebred Miniature Schnauzer looking for a loving home. 

She’s a spunky senior lady that loves attention, lot of pets and playing with toys. Don’t let her age fool you though, she’s still got a lot of pep in her step! 

Lady does have some medical concerns that her new family will need to feel comfortable with before bringing her home. It is recommended that her new family work with their veterinarian to continue to manage her medical symptoms in order to provide her the best quality of life. 

If you’re looking for a peppy senior, Lady will be perfect for you!

Her adoption includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA 
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

