Lady the spunky senior puppy just looking for love

Name: Lady

Age: 13 years old

Gender: Female

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer

ID #: 274839

Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived)



Lady is a 13-year-old purebred Miniature Schnauzer looking for a loving home.

She’s a spunky senior lady that loves attention, lot of pets and playing with toys. Don’t let her age fool you though, she’s still got a lot of pep in her step!

Lady does have some medical concerns that her new family will need to feel comfortable with before bringing her home. It is recommended that her new family work with their veterinarian to continue to manage her medical symptoms in order to provide her the best quality of life.

If you’re looking for a peppy senior, Lady will be perfect for you!

Her adoption includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.