Election 2018: Find your polling place

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election. Click here to find your polling place.
Those who vote by mail but haven't sent their ballots can also drop them off at one of the county's 1,444 polling places, including the Registrar of Voters office located at 5600 Overland Ave. The Registrar of Voters also reports there are 6,300 poll workers helping during the June 5 Primary Election. Voters can cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
"So far, we have received 265,000 out of the more than 1,100,000 mail ballots that were sent to voters. They're being sorted and scanned now so they'll be ready to count right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Night Tuesday." Registrar Michael Vu said on Monday morning.
Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese for voters who need language assistance.
Here are some quick links for Election Day on Tuesday, June 5th.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was started by juveniles, authorities said Monday. 100 percent containment was expected by 6 p.m. Monday.
More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary. That's more than three-quarters of the eligible voter population.
Play It Safe gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger. They offer self-defense and anti-bullying camps aiming to empower children and teens.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'