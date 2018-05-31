Election 2018: Find your polling place - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Election 2018: Find your polling place

Posted:

Last Updated: Monday, June 4 - 1:05PM

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election. Click here to find your polling place.

Those who vote by mail but haven't sent their ballots can also drop them off at one of the county's 1,444 polling places, including the Registrar of Voters office located at 5600 Overland Ave. The Registrar of Voters also reports there are 6,300 poll workers helping during the June 5 Primary Election. Voters can cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

"So far, we have received 265,000 out of the more than 1,100,000 mail ballots that were sent to voters. They're being sorted and scanned now so they'll be ready to count right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Night Tuesday." Registrar Michael Vu said on Monday morning.

Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese for voters who need language assistance.

Here are some quick links for Election Day on Tuesday, June 5th.

    •   
