Serena Williams Hops Into the Comments Of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Live to Tease Him!

Serena Williams did some good-hearted trolling of husband Alexis Ohanian as he tried to do an Instagram Live chat with followers.
The entrepreneur and husband to one of the greatest tennis players of all time started the Instagram Live from Paris, where he talked about investments, sentient robots and technology (a Black Mirror-related question), life with Williams and being dad to their infant daughter, Alexis Olympia, among other questions that followers posed to him.
And all along the way was Williams, teasing and trolling her husband, typing up her own hilarious comments and questions during the live broadcast.
Aggi Ashagre, a producer at The Ringer, caught some of the best moments and posted screenshots on Twitter. Some highlights of Williams's trolling:
"Say something exciting?" she commented at one point during the Q&A.
"He CANNOT ice skate," she teased later, poking fun at his chops in the rink.
Additionally, she commented, "Have you ever been to Compton?"
Serena trolling Alexis Sr. on IG is exactly what I imagine when I think of marital bliss pic.twitter.com/Mp68iIpBdq
To have and to troll, in sickness and in health!
More pointedly, he fielded one question about whether the couple might consider more kids. He responded in the affirmative.
"I hope so, I hope so," Ohanian responded. "We're gonna wait a little while."
That matches up nicely with what Williams told ET in March about her "great little family."
"I definitely want two [kids], God willing," she told ET at the time. "But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens."
For a look back at Alexis Olympia's birth, watch the video below.
