Lots of buy one, get one deals today for National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF.
The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
Grab your bestie and celebrate the made-up holiday June 8 with these deals available at participating locations nationwide. Some require past email registration or rewards program signup.
Auntie Anne's: Buy a classic pretzel and get one free with a coupon good through June 18. The coupon also includes a buy-one-get-one free deal at Cinnabon.
Cinnabon: Through June 18, buy one classic roll and get one free at participating mall locations with this coupon.
Don’t be late for this BFF date! Celebrate #NationalBestFriendsDay with this BOGO Coupon from us and our BFF @AuntieAnnes: https://t.co/HyaY5gcyt6 pic.twitter.com/gB18EDm6da- Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) June 4, 2018
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one free bagel and shmear deal Friday and Saturday. Sign up for future offers at www.einsteinbros.com.
Gold's Gym: Workout for free Friday without a membership with your bestie for Gold's BFF Day. Check in at the front desk of participating locations to use the equipment and attend classes June 8. Learn more at www.goldsgym.com/golds-bff.
SAVE THE DATE! June 8th! In honor of National Best Friend's Day, treat your bestie to a delicious @GODIVA chocolixir from 2pm to 6pm! Buy One Get One 50% Off! June 8th! 2pm to 6pm!! #godiva #yum #NationalBestFriendsDay #delicious #treatyourself pic.twitter.com/GMrq33LECw- GODIVA (@GODIVA) June 4, 2018
Godiva: From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, the chocolate chain is celebrating with a Chocolixir happy hour. Buy one frozen beverage and get one 50% off at any location nationwide.
Jamba Juice: Insider Rewards members, buy any bowl, get a bowl or smoothie free with an emailed coupon. Sign up for future offers at www.jambajuice.com.
Long John Silver's: While not a special to share with a friend, every Friday through Aug. 28, crab cakes are $1 each.
P.F. Chang's: During weekdays through June 15, buy one lunch bowl and get one free with this coupon. Dine-in only.
Rubio's Coastal Grill: It's also World Oceans Day and Rubio's is giving away free insulated tote bags with any purchase Friday with a coupon posted at www.rubios.com.
Youfit Health Clubs: Because working out is more fun with a buddy, the clubs are offering a free trial pass. Sign up at www.youfit.com/free-pass.
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.
