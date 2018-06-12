Four Seasons unveils luxury 24-day, $143,000 around-the-world package

Two small brush fires broke out in the East County Monday morning, including a four-acre blaze in Alpine that was threatening two structures, and a small fire in Campo not far from where a larger fire burned overnight, fire officials said.
Sheriff's officials sought public help Tuesday to find a 69-year-old man with memory loss who went missing in Lakeside.
A pair of small wildfires that blackened a total of 10 acres of back-country terrain near Golden Acorn Casino were 70 percent contained Tuesday, fire officials said.
A man who appeared to be in his 20s was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, police said.
Temperatures continue to warm through Wednesday before cooling off. An excessive heat warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for the deserts and beaches, respectively.
A San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy who is heading to trial on charges of sexual misconduct while on duty on Monday faced new allegations.
Representatives from some of the nearly 500 nonprofit organizations vying for a slice of $6.2 million in grant money made their cases to the Board of Supervisors Monday as three days of annual budget hearings began.
Immigration judges generally cannot consider domestic and gang violence as grounds for asylum, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday in a ruling that could affect large numbers of Central Americans who have increasingly turned to the United States for protection.
A biologist at the renowned Salk Institute in Southern California has resigned after allegations that he sexually harassed at least eight women over three decades.