San Diego church to launch Safe Harbors Network to help asylum seekers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As the immigration debate continues, local churches are stepping up to help migrants in need. They're launching the Safe Harbors Network, which offers temporary housing to migrants seeking asylum as they await their day in court.
Over the past two years, the Christ United Methodist Ministry Center has transformed from a place of worship to also a place of shelter.
"Tight now when we get a call, sometimes we're packed full can't take any more and that just breaks my heart," said Pastor Bill Jenkins. Pastor Jenkins first opened his doors to asylum seekers in 2016 after a surge of refugees arrived in the United States from Haiti. Since then, he's estimated to have helped around 6,000 migrants and refugees with a place to stay as they await their day in immigration court.
Now, Pastor Jenkins says the backlash over separating and detaining families has created something new - the Safe Harbors Network, which Pastor Jenkins describes as a way of expanding the capacity of beds for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in the United States. The pastor also said that the number of people offering up their homes has spiked in recent weeks. This new network helps them join forces with local churches to help as many people as possible.
While Pastor Jenkins is not currently housing any separated children, he anticipates some of their parents could end up here as their cases work through the legal system.
