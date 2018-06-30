Body found at scene of Santee brush fire

Firefighters found a body after responding to a small brush fire in an open area near Santee Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
A few thousand demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in downtown San Diego for the second week in a row.
Reports of a tiger seen running loose in the East County took social media by storm Friday into Saturday.
State Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey was among the 11 candidates added Saturday by the National Republican Congressional Committee to the first round of its "Young Guns" program.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
As the immigration debate continues, local churches are stepping up to help migrants in need. They're launching the Safe Harbors Network, which offers temporary housing to migrants seeking asylum as they await their day in court.