Body found at scene of Santee brush fire

SANTEE (CNS) - Firefighters found a body after responding to a small brush fire in an open area near Santee Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a report of the fire, in the 9300 block of Fanita Parkway, at about 2:10 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams told City News Service.

The brusher, about 500 square feet in size, was under control less than 20 minutes later, by about 2:30 p.m., Williams said. That's when firefighters discovered the body.

Both the fire and the death were under investigation, and it's too soon to tell if any foul play was involved, Williams said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify the body, he said. No description of the victim was available.

