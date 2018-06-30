County Animal Services animals moved to the Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's moving day for the animals at County Animal Services.

The Humane Society is taking over the care for all the animals that came from six cities within the county. Workers called it a sad and somber day, saying, “the people invest time and passion into the animals”, but they know the pets will get good care.

The change affects the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach.

Some animals were transitioned in the days leading up to Saturday because authorities wanted to avoid having it literally rain cats and dogs on the Humane Society.

Volunteers and staff spent hours moving more than 40 cats, dogs, kittens and puppies. In total the animals transitioned represent about 60% of county animal services' population.

Although the contracts were large, County Animal Services still provides care for unincorporated Bonita, Fallbrook, Ramona all the way to Boulevard and Borrego Springs.

However, it is possible that changes for animals could eventually happen in those communities as well.

The County Board of Supervisors voted last year to end its contract with the six cities. They're also reviewing whether to eventually contract out services to unincorporated areas.

For now, though these animals are off to the Humane Society for adoption.