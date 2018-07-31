Earl McNeil's family demands transparency from National City police

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The family of a man who died in the custody of National City police are speaking out and demanding answers. Loved ones of Earl McNeil want body-camera footage and other recordings released to the public.

McNeil died after being taken into custody by National City Police on May 26. The family is demanding a public release of footage from body-worn cameras, facility security tapes, audio and video recordings of McNeil's interactions and paper reports from law enforcement and medical examiners.

McNeil’s family has fought to keep attention on this case since McNeil was taken off of life support back in June 7.

"The family is not happy. The family is not satisfied. The family has not been given the proper information some 60 days after the incident," said McNeil family support Yusef Miller.

It was back on May 26 of this year that McNeil went to National City police and used a telephone outside to call a dispatcher who sent officers to meet him.

Police have said when officers met him, McNeil was agitated, irrational and made a series of statements, including that he had an outstanding warrant, was high on drugs and wanted to kill Jesus.

They also say when officers tried to detain him he became combative. He was then placed in a restraint and taken to county jail where he went into medical distress.

McNeil’s family has said he suffered from bipolar disorder.

While police claim McNeil had no injuries to his body, his family disputes that claim saying he had bruising to his head and face.

They are now asking police to release body camera footage to get more answers as to what happened.

Police have said in the past the department doesn’t plan to release body-camera footage because of the ongoing investigation. Police have also said they’re still awaiting toxicology reports from the medical examiner.

The family and its representatives say they’re working to put on a townhall to meet with law enforcement leaders.

A fourth consecutive National City Council meeting was brought to a halt July 24 by protests over McNeil's death and eight people have been arrested for protests in the last three weeks.

