CDC would like to remind folks to not wash or reuse condoms

This photo taken Sept. 20, 2012, shows female and male condoms and instruction pamphlets. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This month the Center for Disease Control and Prevention would like remind folks to not wash or reuse condoms - instead, the CDC urged folks to use a fresh one for each sex act.

Here are some DO's and DON'T when it comes to using a male condom:

DO use a condom every time you have sex.

DO put on a condom before having sex.

DO read the package and check the expiration date.

DO make sure there are no tears or defects.

DO store condoms in a cool, dry place.

DO use latex or polyurethane condoms.

DO use water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage.

DON'T store condoms in your wallet as heat and friction can damage them.

DON'T use nonoxynol-9 (a spermicide), as this can cause irritation.

DON'T use oil-based products like baby oil, lotion, petroleum jelly, or cooking oil because they will cause the condom to break.

DON'T use more than one condom at a time.

use more than one condom at a time. DON'T reuse a condom.

Did you know that Correctly using male condoms and other barriers like female condoms and dental dams, every time, can reduce (though not eliminate) the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral hepatitis?

According to the CDC, they can also provide protection against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex like Zika and Ebola.

For more tips about how to properly use a condom visit the CDC website.