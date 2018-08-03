Lawyers: Video clears California dentists in Vegas rape case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four California dentists should be cleared of rape and kidnapping charges once prosecutors review cellphone video taken before their weekend arrests at a Las Vegas Strip resort, defense attorneys said Thursday.

Lawyers for Ali Badkoobehi, 30, of San Diego and brothers Sina Edalat, 34, of Porter Ranch and Poria Edalat, 30, of Glendale said video turned over to the Clark County district attorney's office shows a consensual encounter with a woman who told police she was sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving.

Sina Edalat's lawyer, Gary Guymon, noted that prosecutor Christopher Hamner didn't object in court on Wednesday to letting the men be freed from jail without bond pending an Oct. 1 hearing.

Hamner did not immediately respond to messages. Attorney Jess Marchese, representing Saman Edalat, 39, of Northridge, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police said the men were arrested early Saturday at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

Badkoobehi's attorney, Robert Draskovich, and Poria Edalat's attorney, Craig Hendricks, said the video directly contradicted the account the woman provided to police.