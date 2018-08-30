Fugitive wanted for outstanding warrant issued for assault charges, frequents North County

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Shachell Osbourne
DOB: 3/24/1975 (43)
Description: Black male
5’9” tall, 170 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of Osbourne and details about why his is a wanted fugitive:
Shachell Osbourne is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($150,000 bail) for charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, and elder abuse. Osbourne does not have any past previous criminal convictions. Osbourne is known to frequent the Fallbrook and North County area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Shachell Osbourne
In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
Tucker, a 1-year-old Basset Hound, is looking for his new best friend. In his previous home, Tucker was a fun-loving member of the family, who stated that he played well with the kids and was good with cats and other dogs.
In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots. See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.
A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.