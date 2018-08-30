Fugitive wanted for outstanding warrant issued for assault charges, frequents North County

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Shachell Osbourne

DOB: 3/24/1975 (43)

Description: Black male

5’9” tall, 170 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of Osbourne and details about why his is a wanted fugitive:

Shachell Osbourne is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($150,000 bail) for charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, and elder abuse. Osbourne does not have any past previous criminal convictions. Osbourne is known to frequent the Fallbrook and North County area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.