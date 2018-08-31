Officer's Good Deed: SDPD motor officer changes elderly man's flat tire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police officers do more than protect and save lives - they help people out when they are in a jam.
That was the case for a San Diego officer who pulled over to help a motorist change a flat tire.
Jennifer Waters was traveling on Navajo Road to take her dogs to the groomer when she noticed a man and a police officer were pulled over on the side of the road, but didn't think much of it.
When Waters returned from the groomers, the pair was still there. "This time the officer's bike was still there and I was like, hmm he must be helping this old gentleman."
Turns out, the man was not getting a ticket but rather had a flat tire. The San Diego Police officer had decided to help out by changing the man's flat tire himself.
"He did something that was kind to somebody. He did not even know and then he was on a duty to stop to do something and was very kind and generous. He stopped his job to help this old man," said Waters.
Waters was moved by the sight and asked kindly if she could snap a few pictures to post on her Facebook. She wanted others to know how much such a small but honorable deed had impacted her. "Everybody needs to know there is still good officers out there. Not all of them are bad."
After Waters snapped the pictures, she was gone and so were the two men. She said if she could meet them again, she would say, "They're great people and the old man was just so kind and so sweet and the officer was just so generous to take that picture. I told him to turn his face and he said no and then he turned his face and laughed and giggled and I thought that was sweet."
