Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

A federal judge barred the Trump administration on Monday from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.
On Monday, the Del Mar City Council approved a study to explore pedestrian crossings at railroads, but the idea did not sit well with many residents.
United States Senator Kamala Harris on Monday paid a visit to Camp Pendleton to tour the base and speak to Marines and their families – thanking them for their service.
During World War II over 400,000 service members were lost and, of those, 72,000 went unaccounted for or have never been identified.
More Malibu residents forced to flee the Woolsey Fire were back home Monday, in time to face a rain forecast for Wednesday that raises fears of possible mudslides as the estimated date for full containment of the fire was moved back to Thursday.
San Diego Fire is among eight local agencies that make up Task Force 8. They're a specialized group of first responders sent to the Camp Fire to help search for the remains of those unaccounted for.
With 79 people killed in the nation's deadliest wildfire in at least a century, there are still nearly 700 names on the list of those unaccounted for.
Major retailers are gearing up for Black Friday and so are shoppers who are wanting to score major deals!
A woman who allegedly was drunk when she crashed her SUV head-on into another vehicle while driving her three young daughters through Rancho Bernardo -- leaving her 9-month-old in critical condition -- pleaded not guilty from her hospital bed Monday to six charges, including felony child abuse and DUI.
In honor of the holiday season, many DNA testing sites are offering discounts to get a better understanding. News 8’s Marcella Lee took one looking for some surprises in her family tree.