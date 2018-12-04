Ground beef recall expands to 12 million pounds over Salmonella concerns

An October recall of ground beef over Salmonella concerns increased Tuesday to include an additional 5 million pounds of product, the USDA announced. It brings the total to more than 12 million pounds.
The recall of beef supplied from JBS Tolleson of Tolleson, Ariz., has been linked to 246 people getting sick in 26 states.
The USDA now says 12,093,271 pounds of non-intact raw beef products have been recalled. The beef was shipped nationwide. People are urged to check their freezers to make sure they don't have the recalled meat.
Hundreds of products are on the list. The USDA said the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. They have an establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Related: Product list | Product labels
Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:
Salmonella illness information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the traveling public Tuesday of a scheduled operational readiness exercise that may result in minimal processing delays at the Tecate Port of Entry.
A 21-year-old man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck he was driving on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding unrestrained in the pickup and injuring seven others, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at the El Cajon Courthouse.
A 21-year-old man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck he was driving on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding unrestrained in the pickup and injuring seven others, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at the El Cajon Courthouse.
A group of local, state and federal law enforcement officers will deliver teddy bears to patients at Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday as part of the 28th annual San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive.
A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.
An October recall of ground beef over Salmonella concerns increased Tuesday to include an additional 5 million pounds of product, the USDA announced. It brings the total to more than 12 million pounds.
Temperatures slightly higher Tuesday due to high clouds through the day. A cold front is expected to bring rain to San Diego Wednesday morning.
Officials in Butte County delivered a double dose of good news on Camp Fire recovery at a Monday press conference: The number of both the missing and the dead has decreased.
UC San Diego announced it has selected Latinx and Chicanx as gender neutral terms to refer to Latinos and Chicanos.
From behind bars comes a story of hope and healing. Inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility helped train service dogs for a wounded warrior and a child with autism. News 8's photojournalist Tim Blodgett introduces us to the special pups and shows how the program had a profound impact on everyone involved.
From behind bars comes a story of hope and healing. Inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility helped train service dogs for a wounded warrior and a child with autism. News 8's photojournalist Tim Blodgett introduces us to the special pups and shows how the program had a profound impact on everyone involved.
Is it possible Santa's workshop is actually in Oceanside and not the North Pole? In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the elves of the Ocean Hills Country Club.