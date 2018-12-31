Ring in the new year with your kids at home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Draw inspiration from The New Children’s Museum annual Pajama Jam party to celebrate New Year's Eve with your own kids at home.
You can ring in 2019 with easy DIY decor and party favors your kids can make using items you have around the house.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gets the step-by-step directions for counting down with crafts.
Both driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities were down statewide and in San Diego County over the New Year holiday weekend between 6:01 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on New Year's Eve due to forecasted rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.
Draw inspiration from The New Children’s Museum annual Pajama Jam party to celebrate New Year's Eve with your own kids at home.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
Publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other U.S. newspapers was hampered Saturday by a suspected malware computer virus attack from outside the United States, resulting in missed deliveries and other issues, problems that could persist Sunday in some areas, said officials at the Los Angeles Times, which prints the U-T.
San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year's Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.
Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected Monday in parts of San Diego County as 2018 gives way to 2019 -- and snow could be possible in the mountains, forecasters said.
The County’s Waterfront Park is a prime spot to watch the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. If you are planning to attend “America’s largest balloon parade,” here’s what you need to know before you march down to this 12-acre park situated along the parade route.
The high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi as Democrats come into control ready to reassert the power of the legislative branch and confront the White House.
California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, further positioning the state as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to President Donald Trump.
A car that drove through the Port of Entry in San Ysidro and continued northbound on the southbound I-5 Freeway crashed and injured two people Monday, authorities said.