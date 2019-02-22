California parents in shackled children case plead guilty to torture, abuse

Temperatures well below average Friday. Skies begin to clear as the storm system moves out of the area.
A California couple who shackled some of their 13 children to beds and starved them pleaded guilty Friday to torture and other abuse in a case dubbed a "house of horrors."
After adding Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres didn't shoot down the notion that another big news conference could be ahead.
San Diego Gas and Electric announced plans Thursday to move its roughly 750,000 customers to energy plans that incentivize decreased energy use, especially during peak hours.
More than two-billion users are on Facebook but there are far more who are not. Still, it may seem like a rarity to meet someone who is not on social media.
A cold air mass lingering over San Diego County Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for inland valley areas, as five rural school districts remain closed because of icy road conditions.
Snow and icy conditions following a winter storm prompts the closure of a portion of Interstate 8 in Alpine Friday morning.
Alaska Airlines this week launched daily nonstop service between El Paso and San Diego International Airport.
A federal judge in California ruled Thursday that a twin son of a gay married couple has been an American citizen since birth, handing a defeat to the U.S. government, which had only granted the status to his brother.