Make-a-Wish grants car makeover for Escondido teen

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) – An Escondido teen is revved up about his Make-A-Wish.

Ayden Fullerton, who is 19-years-old, wished to have a makeover on his 2013 Subaru BRZ.

“I can't thank everyone enough. It turned out amazing,” said Ayden Fullerton. “Whenever I’m in the car, it’s going to obviously remind me and be a better experience."

The California State University San Marcos biology freshman was diagnosed with Autoimmune Hepatitis (Liver disorder) and Aplastic Enemia (bone marrow disorder) at age 16. He missed most of his junior year in high school.

“It's pretty exciting to see his dream come true because he made a wish and it happened. He spent so many years being not well and not complaining and being a great sport about it,” said his mother Mindy Fullerton. “It's wonderful to see something good happen for him.”

He is a car enthusiast so Frank Subaru in National City teamed up with Make-A-Wish San Diego and pimped out his ride worth $10,000 in cosmetic upgrades.

“Wow! It looks completely different. It’s not even the same car anymore,” said Ayden.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children with critical illnesses and say this can be powerful medicine.

“We even did a study that shows kids who get wishes spend fewer nights in the hospital, and have a better outcome,” said Chris Sichel, Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO.

The San Diego chapter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation says this year they plan to grant 230 wishes, each wish cost about $10,000.

