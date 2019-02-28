Consumer alert: Social Security phone scam ringing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- Federal officials have put out a consumer alert about a telephone scam hitting San Diego, as well as the rest of the country.

The fraudulent calls appear to be aimed at collecting social security numbers, and also attempt to get people to wire transfer money.

Phone users report receiving calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.



Those calls are fake, experts say, and you should not respond.

News 8 reviewed a voicemail received this week, which stated, “This is a call from the Department of Social Security Administration. We just suspended your social security number because we found some suspicious activity. So, if you want to know about this case, just press one, thank you,” the automated call voice said.

The scam calls also are increasing in number.



In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission received 3,200 complaints about social security administration imposter scams.



In 2018, the agency received more than 35,000 similar complaints.



Total monetary loss last year was $10 million, the agency said in a news release.

The Better Business Bureau has received complaints, too.



“We're just starting to see the social security administration being impersonated in a big way,” said Katherine Hutt with the BBB.

If you receive one of these calls, the best advice is to simply hang up the phone.



“The Social Security Administration is never going to call you and ask for your social security number, they already know your number,” said Hutt.



“The number one thing is never give out information to people who have contacted you,” said Hutt.



You can report suspected fraud to the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or through its online fraud reporting web page.