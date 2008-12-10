Weekdays, 4:30AM, 5AM, 6AM & 11AM



"What time do you wake up?"



That's the question CBS News 8 This Morning and 11am co-anchor Nichelle Medina is asked most often by viewers (2:30 am, in case you're wondering).



Nichelle joined the CBS News 8 team in March 2001. She has covered San Diego county's biggest stories both in the field and behind the anchor desk. During her career, Nichelle has been honored with the Emmy Award ® for her work during the San Diego County wildfires. She garnered another Emmy for Breaking News coverage of the deadly military jet crash in University City. She won her most recent Emmy in 2013 for Military reporting.



Previously, Nichelle was the Morning/Noon Anchor at KGPE-TV in Fresno. She helped launch a successful community service award recognizing the achievements of everyday heroes.



Her broadcast career began at KGNS-TV in Laredo, Texas where Nichelle learned it all... from producing, reporting to anchoring.



Here at CBS News 8, Nichelle is involved in a number of community organizations and charities. She is also a proud USMC wife, her husband is an aviator in the Marine Corps. Her favorite story so far: Getting to fly with the Blue Angels (she gets nauseous just thinking about it)!