"My dream job in my dream city...sometimes I wonder how on earth I'm getting paid for this."

Kyle Kraska loves sports. As the Emmy-Award winning Sports Director for CBS News 8, he gives viewers an inside look at the world of sports right here in San Diego every weeknight at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm. During football season, you can also see Kyle following San Diego Chargers games as the host of the Chargers Post-Game Show.

Kyle's career started his senior year at Syracuse University when he landed the weekend Sports Anchor job at WWNY-TV in Watertown, New York. From there he jumped to WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Florida, KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, WRGB-TV in Albany, New York and WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida.

Then Hollywood came calling and Kyle accepted a position as evening News Anchor for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. That was followed by a stint hosting "Hard Copy," a top-rated nationally syndicated news magazine show. In 1999, Kyle joined KFMB, greeting San Diego news viewers every weekday, as CBS News 8's morning and noon co-anchor. In 2003, his energetic style of reporting landed him the position of Sports Anchor for CBS News 8 at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm.

The winner of numerous broadcast awards for both sports coverage and breaking news, Kyle's been honored with Associated Press Awards, California Golden Mike Award, New York State Broadcasters Awards and an Emmy Award. Sports rank high with Kyle on and off the set. In his spare time, the Boston native enjoys surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and playing basketball.