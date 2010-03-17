Water use falls citywide compared to last year

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - There's good news when it comes to water conservation in San Diego.

Mayor Jerry Sanders says overall, water use was down 12.6 percent citywide in February compared to the same period last year.

The mayor is thanking San Diegans, and giving credit to Mother Nature.

"Clearly all the rain in February had an impact on our latest numbers. The more it rains, the less water we use for watering our lawns and other things. We had a lot of rain in January, too, and I think that people just need to be reminded that they need to turn off their sprinkler systems," Sanders said.

Water use is down 11 percent so far this fiscal year. The city imposed mandatory water conservation restrictions last June.