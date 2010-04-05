Expert says this quake could trigger more

Aftershocks rattled the southwest Mexico-U.S. border on Monday morning in the aftermath of a major earthquake that killed two people, blacked out cities and forced the evacuation of hospitals and nursing homes.

A powerful earthquake swayed buildings from Los Angeles to Tijuana, killing two people in Mexico, blacking out cities and forcing the evacuation of hospitals and nursing homes.

Many of our viewers are sharing their photos and videos of Sunday's earthquake.

Many of our viewers are sharing their photos and videos of Sunday's earthquake.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Sunday's magnitude 7.2 earthquake was the strongest one felt in San Diego in more than a century, and a local expert says it could trigger even more temblors.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles speaks to San Diego State University professor Pat Abbott about the science behind that statement.