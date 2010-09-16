Police: Woman could be charged in self-inflicted acid attack

This image provided by the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center shows Bethany Storro prior to surgery.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police in Vancouver, Wash., say they're working on a way to return any money that was donated to a woman who now admits throwing acid in her own face.

They also say Bethany Storro could be charged with filing a false report, though that's up to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The story of a stranger throwing acid in Storro's face last month drew worldwide sympathy. Facebook groups were formed to draw attention to Storro's plight. A fundraiser was planned in Vancouver, and donation sites were established at branches of two local banks.

Storro had claimed a black woman with a pony tail threw acid in her face after saying, "Hey, pretty girl, want something to drink?"

But police in the Portland, Ore., suburb say parts of the story didn't add up, leading them to search Storro's house yesterday. That's when they say she admitted the disfiguring attack was self-inflicted.

Police haven't determined a motive for Storro's actions, but say she is "very remorseful."

