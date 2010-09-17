Victim of actor's stabbing attack talks to News 8

The victim of a repeated stabbing gave emotional testimony in the attempted murder trial of an actor who appeared in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

The defense began presenting its case Wednesday in the trial against actor Shelley Malil.

Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of an actor accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

A character actor accused of trying to kill his girlfriend in the backyard of her San Marcos home testified Monday that he swung a butcher knife in the dark after being attacked on the side of the residence.

Actor accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend says he was defending himself

A prosecutor argued to a jury Tuesday that a character actor tried to kill his girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the backyard of her San Marcos home as she visited with a male friend.

A character actor was convicted Thursday of premeditated attempted murder and assault for stabbing his girlfriend more than 20 times after showing up in the backyard of her San Marcos home two years ago.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A day after her estranged boyfriend was found guilty of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Kendra Beebe is demanding more answers out of Shelley Malil, who she believes conspired with her ex-husband to kill her.

"I feel safer, but not quite yet completely safe because I still feel that he did not act alone," told News 8.

The 42-year-old was stabbed 23 times across her chin, neck, chest, back, arms and legs and suffered a punctured lung after the 45-year-old Hollywood actor showed up at her San Marcos home and attacked her in August 2008.

Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe says there's evidence that Malil and Chetwyn "Johnny" Archer talked over the phone before the attack.

"Shelley Malil called Johnny Archer twice on the night before this brutal attack," Watanabe said. "We do know he played some part in this whole story but we don't know to what extent."

Beebe says her character was assassinated during the trial, when she was questioned about her sex life, custody battle with her ex-husband and past drug use.

"If anybody had all of their dirty laundry exposed it would be publicly painful and humiliating and yet really, Mr. Malil, the perpetrator in all of this, never had to have any of his past disclosed, yet he was the one on trial," Beebe said.

A female juror was dismissed from the case after sending the judge a note saying she believed Beebe deserved to be attacked because of her "immoral lifestyle".

They're painful remarks, but Beebe knows had she not been removed from the case, it could have lead to a not guilty verdict or a hung jury.

"I felt further re-victimized, and I just couldn't believe that another human being thinks any human being no matter what they've done deserves to be brutalized at the hands of another," she said.

Beebe says she's now focused on putting the trial behind her, focusing on her two children and becoming an advocate for other victims of domestic violence.

"I feel a calling to make some changes," she said.

According to the DA's office, no charges have been filed against Kendra Beebe's ex-husband Johnny Archer. News 8 spoke with Archer Friday, but he refused to comment on the case.