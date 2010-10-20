San Diego man attempts to run 30 Marathons in 30 days

By News 8's Jeff Zevely

CORONADO (CBS 8) - For many people, the challenge of running a marathon is a lifelong goal. So imagine running not 10 or 20, but 30 marathons in a row on consecutive days. Twenty-nine-year-old Adam Godlove is trying to do the unthinkable. He's attempting to run 30 marathons in 30 days.

A total of 786 miles. Rain or shine for the fourth day in a row Adam woke up and ran a marathon.

"You know I didn't have a trainer. I did not have a nutritionist. I just had myself I did the stairmaster for a year and that's how I lost my weight," said Adam.

Ten years ago, Adam weighed more than 300 pounds. A doctor told him if he didn't change his lifestyle he'd have a heart attack. "That was hard to take because he was very blunt about it," said Adam. He's lost more than 100 pounds. Adam says he's running to inspire other people to take care of their bodies and be the best they can be.

Adam says he's been inspired by Neil O'Maonaigh, another athlete currently attempting to run 105 marathons in a row around the U.K.

Adam hopes to complete his 30th marathon in 30 days on November 15 at the Torrey Pines State Beach.

In case you're wondering, the current Guinness world record is 52 marathons in 52 days.