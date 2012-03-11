Anti-nuclear protest took place at San Onofre Plant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anti-nuclear protest took place at San Onofre Plant

SAN ONOFRE (CBS 8) - Back here in the US, anti-nuclear protestors made their voices heard at the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

They say the plant is not equipped to handle a large earthquake and that we would be facing a disaster like the one in Japan if one were to strike.

News 8's Doug Kolk files this video report with more on Sunday's rally.

