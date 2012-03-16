State to reject proposed Surfing Madonna location

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) - State officials say they will deny a request to display a popular mosaic of a surfing Madonna at the entrance to Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

U-T San Diego says State Parks Department officials told Encinitas Thursday that its request would be rejected on constitutional grounds.

State officials say placing the mosaic on public land would violate a clause in the state constitution that precludes government from giving the appearance of favoring one religion over another.

The state owns Moonlight Beach Park, but leases it to the city.

Artist Mark Patterson's 10-foot-by-10-foot mosaic depicts the Virgin of Guadalupe surfing a wave along with the words "Save the Ocean."

It was removed from a railroad underpass last year because it was unauthorized artwork.

