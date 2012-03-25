Police investigate fatal shooting in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 41-year-old man was fatally shot near the Gaslamp Quarter Sunday, a police lieutenant said. The shooting at the intersection of 9th Avenue and G Street was reported to police at 2:11 a.m., said San Diego police Lt. Ernie Herbert.

The victim and his two friends had been driving southbound on Eighth Avenue when they stopped for a red light at G Street. While stopped, an argument began with the victim and some occupants in another car, Herbert said.

The victim and his friends turned east on G Street and the other car followed. When stopped for the traffic light at Ninth Avenue, the victim got out of the vehicle and approached the other car, he said.

As he walked towards the other car, he was shot by someone inside it. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Herbert said.

Both the driver and the alleged gunman were described as black males with light complexions. Their care was described as a black, two-door sedan with tinted windows, last seen going south on 10th Avenue and then east on Market Street.

The car was being driven by a black man, approximately 30 years old with braided hair and a thin mustache.

San Diego homicide detectives asked anyone who saw the shooting to give them a call at (619) 531-2293.

