Teen trapped in car in ravine calls 911 for help

DEL DIOS (CNS) - A 19-year-old woman was suffering from a broken ankle and other injuries Tuesday after she drove her compact off Del Dios Highway, landing upside down in a deep ravine, authorities said.

The rollover accident just west of the Lake Hodges Dam was reported at 9:23 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. William Dreyer.

"Due to darkness, thick vegetation and the location, it was very difficult to locate the vehicle," he said.

A sheriff's helicopter crew eventually spotted the woman's Toyota Corolla with the woman trapped inside, Dreyer said, noting she was rescued and taken to Palomar Medical Center.

She is expected to survive, he said.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating what caused the accident.