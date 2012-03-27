Second batch of Comic-Con tickets sells out in 30 minutes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Comic-Con fans snapped up "second chance" tickets made available online Tuesday in about 30 minutes.
The first batch of tickets made available March 3 sold out in 82 minutes.
The four-day passes and single-day tickets sold online Tuesday morning -- a Comic-Con spokesman declined to say how many were sold -- were released based on cancellations after the initial sale.
More tickets should be released for sale after May. The convention runs July 11-15.
The convention was started in 1970 as a modest comic book fair and has since grown into a premier pop culture extravaganza, with about 125,000 people attending each year.
According to the San Diego Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the event has an annual economic impact of $162.8 million.
The search for a missing boater in Oceanside ended when authorities recovered the man's body hours after the boat he rented Saturday morning washed ashore without him.
A 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed, head-on, into another car in North County late Friday night. That collision has many residents concerned with the construction along the roadway and whether it’s a hazard to drivers.
Several people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following, what appears to be, a human smuggling attempt.
A man suspected of carrying out an armed holdup and carjacking in Hillcrest Friday got into a collision hours later in the East County and then fled on foot, prompting police to descend on the area in search of him.
A former lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a criminal smuggling organization responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into San Diego.
A legal battle against the San Diego Association of Government's long-term transportation plan ended Friday when the agency and the environmental group plaintiffs settled out of court.
Rep. Darrell Issa Friday praised Escondido for becoming the first city in San Diego County to express support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
April is “Donate Life” month and San Diego transplant recipients are coming together to encourage organ donation.
It has been nearly four months since the Lilac Fire ripped through the North County – sending families and their animals running for safety.