Second batch of Comic-Con tickets sells out in 30 minutes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Comic-Con fans snapped up "second chance" tickets made available online Tuesday in about 30 minutes.

The first batch of tickets made available March 3 sold out in 82 minutes.

The four-day passes and single-day tickets sold online Tuesday morning -- a Comic-Con spokesman declined to say how many were sold -- were released based on cancellations after the initial sale.

More tickets should be released for sale after May. The convention runs July 11-15.

The convention was started in 1970 as a modest comic book fair and has since grown into a premier pop culture extravaganza, with about 125,000 people attending each year.

According to the San Diego Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the event has an annual economic impact of $162.8 million.

