Woman found safe after search off Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman whose clothes, wallet and cell phone were found on Ocean Beach prompted a nearly five-hour search Wednesday, but authorities found the woman, who police said had been skinny dipping, safe at her home.

Someone found the woman's clothing, wallet and cell phone on the beach near the end of Brighton Avenue about 4:30 a.m. and reported it about an hour later, according to San Diego police.

After checking the complex where the 46-year-old woman lives and being unable to find her, patrol officers and lifeguards looked for her along the beach. The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched a boat and a helicopter, lifeguard Lt. Greg Buchanan said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police again checked the bungalows a block from the beach where the woman lives and realized there was a rear unit they had not checked, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Andra Brown said. That cottage turned out to be the woman's, and she was in it, unharmed, the lieutenant said.

The woman apparently went swimming nude with friends, got separated, then could not find her belongings and walked home naked, according to police.

Police impounded the woman's belongings and will hold them until she claims them, Brown said.