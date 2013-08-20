More than 4,000 signatures collected in recall effort as of Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The effort to recall Mayor Filner is in full swing in the city of San Diego.

According to recall organizers, more than 4,000 signatures have been returned to campaign headquarters so far.

Several San Diego businesses have also agreed to host petition signing locations, including the Imperial Barber Shop in Encanto.

"Not everybody in the Fourth District is behind Bob Filner, and I'm a businessman, a respectful businessman and it's time for us to let that be known, so you can come down here and sign those recalls," Imperial Barber Shop owner Mario Lewis said.

Recall supporters have until September 26 to collect nearly 102,000 valid signatures to qualify for a recall election.