VI Star: Stylish choices under one roof

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a buzz on the north end of Little Italy, where young entrepreneurs are finding their space and a place to create a hip little neighborhood right in the flight path. Anchoring this block is a trendy gift shop called VI Star.

"It was an auto repair garage. You can see where we had to remove hydraulics and a lot of grease and a lot of oil," Mark Overlund said.

Today it's a bright and airy boutique built for browsing.

"It's a collective, six different vendors, each one I think has something different to offer," Overlund said.

At VI Star, you'll find everything from local high-end organic coffee to bags made out recycled tires. The shop definitely has a San Diego feel. Local artisans have unique paperware, glassware and stoneware on display.

"You have to spend a little bit of time here to see it all," Overlund said.

You never know what you'll around any corner. There's a shelf of nostalgic toys for aging girls and boys and some monster PJs for the new kid on the block. Vi Star also features some upscale treats for pampered pets.

Little Italy is expanding. Just off the corner of Kalmia and India, the city's next scene is taking shape. There's a new craft brewery opening down the block, restaurants and nightclubs. And right around the corner, there's now a gift shop to stop at while waiting for an arrival.

VI Star

2355 India Street

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 795-6666

