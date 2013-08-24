DC zoo hopes to get closer look at day-old panda - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DC zoo hopes to get closer look at day-old panda

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo Mei Xiang, a giant female panda, rests at the National Zoo in Washington. In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo Mei Xiang, a giant female panda, rests at the National Zoo in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of caretakers at Washington's National Zoo hopes to get the first close look at a day-old panda cub during an exam planned for Saturday.

During the checkup, officials will try to listen to the cub's heart and lungs, record its weight and collect a DNA sample. The minutes-long health assessment is planned for Saturday, but mom Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) has to give keepers an opportunity to take her cub, which was born Friday evening and is about the size of a stick of butter.

Brandie Smith, the zoo's curator of mammals, says she and others are "cautiously optimistic" about this cub's health. And she compared Saturday's planned exam to a race car pit stop, a fast and highly choreographed checkup before reuniting mom and cub.

The cub is the 15-year-old panda's third. The cub she gave birth to last year died after just six days. That cub's lungs hadn't fully developed and likely weren't sending enough oxygen to its liver. Mei Xiang's first cub, a boy named Tai Shan, was born in 2005.

An early exam at the zoo is a change from last year, and staff members have made several other changes in preparation for another cub. Mei Xiang's den has been altered to allow keepers to get closer to her, and the zoo also invited a panda expert from China who specializes in newborns to help out. Two of the zoo's panda keepers have also recently spent time in China learning more about examining newborns.

Officials made a first, unsuccessful attempt at examining the cub Saturday morning and planned to try again later in the day.

Information collected during the exam will serve as a baseline for future exams, planned when the cub is 3 days old and 5 days old. And the DNA sample, either from a swab of the cub's mouth or feces, will be used to determine the cub's father. Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated both with sperm from the zoo's male panda, Tian Tian (tee-YEN tee-YEN), as well as a male panda at the San Diego zoo, Gao Gao.

Visitors to the zoo Saturday said they were excited about another panda cub. Melissa Schmechel of Alexandria, Va., said she spent about 30 minutes Friday watching the zoo's online panda camera after it was announced on Facebook and Twitter that Mei Xiang had gone into labor. She said she and her family had made plans to visit the zoo last year after the birth of Mei Xiang's second cub and were sad when it died.

"Hopefully this will have a better outcome," she said as her 11-year-old daughter, Laura, hugged a newly purchased stuffed panda.

___

Follow Jessica Gresko at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.