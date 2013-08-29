Former mayor Sanders on mayoral scandal

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former mayor Jerry Sanders shared his thoughts on the mayoral scandal before a speech to the Rotary Club Thursday.

Sanders said he and other city leaders worked hard to fix the city during his term and he was sad to see that teamwork disintegrate in the last few months.

He also shared his thoughts on what qualities the next mayor should have.

"What I think we need is a mayor who can bring everybody to the table, that'll accept input from business, labor, communities, neighborhoods. Somebody that can really transcend the political role and move into a healing role," he said.

Sanders says he's confident voters will make the right choice in the special election.