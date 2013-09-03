NCIS investigating fatal shooting on Navy boat at Broadway Pier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sailor died Tuesday in an apparent shooting aboard a Navy security boat moored on the eastern shore of San Diego Bay, authorities reported.

The fatality at a dock near the foot of Broadway was reported about 3:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, after which military investigators took charge of the case, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service took charge of the investigation, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said. The death did not appear to have been a homicide, and authorities were not looking for any suspects as of early evening, O'Rourke said.