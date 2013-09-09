Chinese admiral visits US Navy in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of China's Navy is beginning his visit to the United States with a stop in San Diego, home of the U.S. Navy fleet that leads the world's largest maritime exercise.
Adm. Wu Shengli met Monday with U.S. Navy Chief of Operations, Adm. Jonathan Greenert, to visit the Third Fleet's headquarters.
Beijing has agreed to participate for the first time in the Rim of the Pacific exercise off Hawaii. It will be held in 2014 with more than 20 nations.
The chiefs will visit the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton before traveling to Washington.
Wu's visit coincides with the arrival of three Chinese ships to Pearl Harbor on Friday for the first time since 2006.
Wu's last visit to the U.S. was in 2007.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
