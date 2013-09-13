Gunfire drills at MCRD next week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gunfire drills at MCRD next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sounds of gunfire will be heard around Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego next week.

Ceremonial gunfire drills are scheduled to be held intermittently Monday through Friday, according to MCRD's public affairs office.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, the noise may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away, according to officials at the depot.

